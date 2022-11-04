KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a loss in the 2021 matchup, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had a breakout performance against the Tennessee Titans and is prepared for another shot against them on primetime.

In that matchup, Bolton led the Chiefs defense with 15 tackles and four tackles-for-loss against All-Pro running back Derrick Henry as a rookie.

“He’s been tearing the league up for a very long time now. We got a lot of respect for him and what he brings to the table with physicality and what he does with the ball in the second level and getting to the third level,” Bolton said. “A lot of guys don’t have respect for his speed, he’s actually faster than a lot of guys think.”

Bolton is in his second year in the league and has solidified as a top linebacker in the league.

He is top-10 in the league in solo tackles with 48, but says it will take the whole team to keep Henry on the ground.

“I try to pride myself as one of the best tacklers in the league. That’s what I want to be,” Bolton said. “In order to do that you gotta tackles guys like him, [Cleveland Browns RB] Nick Chubb, [New York Giants RB] Saquon [Barkley], [New Orleans Saints RB] Alvin Kamara, all these good backs in this league.”

Bolton is also excited about the Chiefs’ newest addition in wide receiver Kadarius Toney. While at Missouri, Bolton played against Toney, who was at Florida.

Toney scored three total touchdowns in that game as the Gators beat the Tigers 41-17. When Toney was traded to the Chiefs, a clip of one of his touchdowns, where he made several Tigers defenders miss, started making the rounds on social media.

“People tagged me on it when we got em, so I kinda just delete it,” Bolton said with a smile.