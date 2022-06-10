KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the last week of organized team activities, one of the best impressions came from the new number 32.

Nick Bolton intercepted Patrick Mahomes in seven-on-seven drills.

“Competing against him every single day,” Bolton said. “Him, Trav [Travis Kelce], our receivers we just got in as well. They make us better every single day so we’re all striving to be perfect, never gonna get there but I’m excited where we’re at.”

It’s just all part of his maturation process from year one to being a leader in year two.

“It has actually been pretty smooth.”

“Last season I put a little bit in sub and so going a little bit. Just getting the green dot a little bit works out again just different spacing. We’ve got different things we do at the Mike position that we do different as well. So learning those things and trying to add those. Trying to perfect those things, kind of what a growing progression is for this offseason.”

“I think the more understanding he has and the more he does it, you even get to see it even becomes more friendly to his instincts,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“It’s our time to step up and lead as a group,” Bolton said. “Nobody will replace Hitch (Anthony Hitchens), Tyrann Mathieu, those guys are special guys. There is a reason why they wore C’s [captain insignias]. It’s up to us to come in as a group and get guys in the best position possible to play.”

Nick Bolton expected to be a leader of course with the green dot and being Mike linebacker but he might not be the most vocal guy.

He said he’ll leave that up to safety Justin Reid or linebacker Willie Gay: they’re both fighting to be the most vocal leader on the new-look defense.