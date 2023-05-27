KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has emerged as one of the team’s defensive leaders and has continuously gotten better each season.

Bolton also made one of the biggest plays in franchise history, with a scoop-and-score touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. He also was second in the entire NFL with 180 tackles during the 2022 season.

But it’s something he plans to do off the field that he wants to accomplish before his NFL career is over.

During a press conference, Bolton made a promise to get his college degree before he finishes his NFL career.

“I promised my mom I’d leave with a degree, I didn’t have an opportunity to do that,” Bolton said. “I will not finish my NFL career without a degree.”

Bolton attended the University of Missouri, where he spent three-seasons, garnering two First-team All-SEC selections and a Second-Team All-American selection.

He also earned two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Chiefs linebacker will look to build on his successful season as he also plans on getting his degree from Mizzou.