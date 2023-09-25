KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ‘Chunky sacks hunger’ campaign is back, and this year it teamed up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

FOX4 was at Harvesters to show how the Campbell’s campaign is ‘sacking’ food insecurity across the city.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was at the Kansas City food bank packing boxes of food for families in need.

Bolton is part of Campbell’s ‘soup squad.’ He was there on Monday to support the brand’s “chunky sacks hunger” campaign.

This NFL season, Chunky is partnering with Bolton and other defensive players across the league to fight food insecurity and donate to more than two-million meals to people in need.

For every chunky bowl sold during the regular season, the soup brand will donate one meal to Feeding America.

Additionally, Chunky and Bolton will continue their support of Harvesters all season long by donating 1,000 Campbell’s products every time the Chiefs sack an opposing quarterback.

Bolton told FOX4 that his mom taught him at a young age the importance of giving back to the community.

“The woman over there, my mom, she’s behind me every day,” the injured linebacker said on Monday. “Be the best person I can be and give back to the community, whether it be grades or football, it could be chess or checkers. Just to be the best you can be, so every day I’m just trying to be an image of her and my sister and anyway I can give back to the community, I’m going to do that.”

For more information about the campaign and to see other players taking part across the league, visit the brand’s website.