Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor Wednesday night

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. acknowledges cheers from the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night on misdemeanor criminal damage charges.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gay was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center early Thursday morning.

According to charging documents, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame and the incident is domestic violence related.

The club is aware of the incident and have no further comment at this time. Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs

According to Gay’s manager, he was visiting his son at the mother’s home when an argument broke out.

Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm once this is fully resolved today. Maxx Lepselter – Maxx MGMT

It is unclear if he will be available for the Chiefs home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season for the Chiefs playing in 12 games and bringing down two interceptions. Gay missed Super Bowl LV after being place on injured/reserve.