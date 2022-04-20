KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wide receiver market in the NFL exploded ever since top receivers like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill changed team and signed huge paydays and those contracts have sparked some of the best young and talented receivers to look for something similar.

Deebo Samuel (26, San Francisco 49ers), Terry McLaurin (26, Washington Commanders) and A.J. Brown (24, Tennessee Titans) have all decided to sit out during their respective team’s offseason programs in search of an extension or a trade.

“I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I,” Brown said on Twitter.

The Pro Bowl receiver has been linked to several teams that are calling the Titans in hopes of trading for his services.

With the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fans have called for another top receiver to join the club, despite the Chiefs signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and having Mecole Hardman already on the roster.

One Chiefs linebacker is also calling for Brown to consider signing a deal in Kansas City.

Willie Gay Jr. and Brown hail from Starkville, Mississippi, and although attended in-state rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss, respectively, the linebacker did not hesitate to recruit him.

“Come home brudda,” Gay replied to a Chiefs fan account that was calling for Brown to come to the team.

The decision will not solely fall on Brown, as the Titans would need to accept a trade offer for the young pass catcher, but even with stock rising on elite wide receivers, the Chiefs have 12 draft picks in 2022 and moving on from Hill has opened cap room.

The question will now be if the Chiefs would be willing to offer him the extension he is looking for.

Brown missed 4 games in 2021, but hauled in 63 catches and 5 touchdowns.