Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. will play vs. Buffalo after Wednesday arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in media availability that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. practiced on Friday and will play in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Gay was arrested for a misdemeanor criminal damage charge Wednesday night after visiting his son’s mother’s home.

“I decided that he would play. I’m not going to get into the conversations, but I decided that after just hearing some of the information there,” Reid said.

According to charging documents, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame, and the incident is domestic violence-related.

At his initial court appearance Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty. The boy’s mother has filed a civil protection order against Gay. He’s not to have contact with the boy’s mother at all.

Gay posted a $1,000 bond Thursday and was released from jail.

Gay has started in 11 of the 12 games that he has played in all season and started in the Chiefs’ last playoff game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.