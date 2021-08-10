Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif injures hand, out 4-6 weeks, reports say

SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks Corey Liuget #94 of the San Diego Chargers during a game at Qualcomm Stadium on November 22, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being out of practice with a hand injury for the past few days, reports say Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be out for weeks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report that Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his hand at Chiefs training camp and will be out 4-6 week. He won’t need surgery.

That gives him a chance to play by Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns if he only needs 4 weeks for recovery, but he’ll likely miss all of the preseason.

LDT opted out of the 2020 NFL season to use his medical degree on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. He went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to working at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.

“I don’t regret my decision. I was in the right place in the right moment and was able to put my medical degree to use,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

This summer he was named the 2021 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year at the ESPYS.

Since returning to the team this year, he’s been finding his place as part of the Chiefs new offensive line.

Now other members of that revamped O-line will have to step up during the first few weeks of the preseason to fill the good doctor’s shoes.