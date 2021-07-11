Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named ESPYS Sports Humanitarian award

NEW YORK — After opting out of the 2020 NFL season to use his degree of medicine on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the 2021 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year at the ESPYS.

Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of privileges but also a responsibility to use your platform to have a positive impact in your community. Winning this award for my work off the field is a huge honor. #muhammadAliSportsHumanitarian #award https://t.co/fWnxEd3Ki0 — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 11, 2021

“I knew that my purpose this last year was to use my medical background to care for others. My role wasn’t to play football, but instead to be on the front lines of the global pandemic,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

LDT went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to working at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.

The Super Bowl winning lineman received his medical degree from McGill Univesiry in Quebec, Canada.

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the winner of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. pic.twitter.com/sixNjJ2iuZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2021

“It was a crisis and they needed help and the hands to face it,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “I just raised my hand up.”

Duvernay-Tardif and the other finalists will be honored during the Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12.