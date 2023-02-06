PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some players that said they are ready for Super Bowl LVII.

During the first media night for the Super Bowl, L’Jarius Sneed told the media that he is out of concussion protocol and that he is ready for the big game. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney also told the media that he will be playing as well.

Sneed left the AFC Championship early when he tackled Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon at the knee and was placed in the protocol.

Toney injured his ankle in the AFC Championship as well and did not return to the game.

The 24-year-old receiver only has 253 total yards and three total touchdowns but his presence has been felt on offense and on special teams.

Sneed is one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the league and has tallied three interceptions and 3.5 sacks in his third year in the NFL.

Rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams played in his place and the trio caught two interceptions of their own and made game-changing plays in the AFC Championship.

All of the secondary players will be depended on in the SB on Sunday.