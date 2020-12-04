Chiefs look to win AFC West for 5th-straight year with victory over Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Chiefs want the number one seed in the playoffs, they’re going to need to just keep winning.

It may not sound profound, but Kansas City is technically playing catch up. Pittsburgh is still undefeated, so the Chiefs are currently ranked second in the playoff seeding.

If they beat Denver however, they will officially win the AFC West for the fifth year in a row, guaranteeing a spot in the playoffs.

Kansas City’s offense right now is nearly unstoppable. Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing, on pace to rack up another 5,000-yard passing season. And he continues to break records as his receivers, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, rank second and third in receiving yards. The play calling has been very creative lately, as Andy Reid is letting Mahomes and company try new things.

“He’s just been so creative to where it’s like, ‘Everybody, let’s give it a try if it’s been working,'” receiver Sammy Watkins said. “I hope he continues to create whatever he’s creating, and let’s keep scoring touchdowns.”

When these two teams played in Denver in the snow back in October, Kansas City dominated, winning 43-to-16. Denver will be looking to avenge that loss – as will Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who will be playing in front of friends and family.

The Lee’s Summit High grad is back after sitting out last weekend. He violated COVID-19 protocols. After a backup quarterback caught the coronavirus, the NFL suspended him and the other quarterbacks for not wearing masks during meetings. They are all back from suspension, and Lock will try to lead an upset of the Chiefs as a way to make it up to his teammates.

There are still tickets available if you want to watch the game. They start at $95 a piece. The Chiefs are 14-point favorites in this game.

Kickoff set for 7:22 Sunday night, Dec. 6.