CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Kansas City Chiefs could not avenge their 2021 losses to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals beat the the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, the same exact score as the AFC Championship last season.

The Bengals started the game guns blazing and took an early 14-3 lead late into the second quarter. A Jerick McKinnon touchdown made the score 14-10 before the half.

Coming out of halftime, the Chiefs only needed seven plays to get an Isiah Pacheco touchdown and take a 17-14 lead. Cincinnati tied the game with a field goal on the next drive.

On the next drive on 4th and goal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a three-yard score by jumping over two defenders and taking a 24-17 lead. That helped Mahomes tie the most QB rushing touchdowns in franchise history with 10. Alex Smith is the other quarterback.

After the Bengals kick a field goal to make it 24-20, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fumbled early in the fourth quarter to give Cincy the ball back.

The Bengals capitalized and took a 27-24 lead with less than nine minutes to go in the game.

After a five and a half minute drive, Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field goal that would have tied the game.

After the two-minute warning on third and 11, Burrow found receiver Tee Higgins for 14 yards and a first down to clinch the game.

Mahomes ended the game with 233 yards and one touchdown. Pacheco finished the night with 66 rushing yards and a TD.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the receiving effort with 71 yards on two catches.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was efficient throwing 25 or 31 with 286 yards and two touchdowns. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase led the receivers with seven catches for 97 yards. Running back Semaje Perine also ruled the ground with 106 yards on 21 carries.

This loss gives the Buffalo Bills the number one seed and the Chiefs fall to the second seed.

The Chiefs continue their road trip to Denver where they will face the Broncos.