DENVER, Colo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ 16-game win streak against the Denver Broncos ended on Sunday with a 24-9 loss to the Broncos.

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs was September 17, 2015, when running back Jamaal Charles’ fumble helped the Broncos score on the same play with less than 30 seconds left.

Kansas City went into halftime with a 14-9 deficit.

Defensive end George Karlaftis strip-sacked Denver quarterback Russell Wilson just before the half to set up kicker Harrison Butker’s 56-yard field goal.

The Chiefs had three first-half turnovers: a Patrick Mahomes interception, a Mahomes strip sack and a Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumble. They ended the game with five turnovers.

The Chiefs defense limited the Broncos offense to 136 first-half yards.

After an almost nine-minute drive to start the second half, the Broncos ended their drive with a 38-yard field goal getting blocked by safety Justin Reid.

Thanks to the Broncos’ possession-oriented offense, the Chiefs only held the ball for 3 minutes and 49 seconds in the third quarter.

The first touch the Chiefs got in the fourth quarter was a muffed punt from Mecole Hardman backed up to the Broncos’ end zone that helped Denver take a 21-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs were shut out in the second half and failed to score a touchdown in the game despite outgaining the Broncos 266-240.

Mahomes battled an illness and finished the day 23 for 37 with 232 yards and two interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce led the receiving with 58 yards on six catches.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns with running back Javonte Williams rushing for 85 yards on 27 rushes as well as catching a touchdown.

The Chiefs defense had six sacks with Karlaftis leading them with 2.5.

Kansas City heads into a tough week to prepare for the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.