Chiefs’ Mahomes, Mathieu ready to move on from Super Bowl loss, come back strong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl LV likely didn’t hit anyone harder than the players on the field that day.

It’s a game quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu said they’ve watched multiple times after the Chiefs struggled on both sides of the ball that day.

“Four or five times,” Mathieu said of how many times he’s watched the Super Bowl since then. “Every time I watch it, it kind of hurts a little bit more.”

“I’ve watched it I think 2 times, then kind of moved on from it,” Mahomes said.

Like the Chiefs’ star quarterback said, it’s time to move on.

“Really had to disconnect for a moment, you know,” Mathieu said. “It was a long season, not just for football players, but for the whole world. I think to have that time away from the game, to reflect on life and family had given me this new motivating factor.”

On Monday, ahead of offseason meetings, Mahomes and Mathieu joined coach Andy Reid to speak with news outlets.

With a new season in their sights, the Chiefs are simply focused on getting back to the Super Bowl once again and redeeming themselves.

“We’ve been there 2 years in a row now. We won one, we lost one. We have to find a way to get back and try to win it,” Mahomes said.

But so far for Mahomes, it’s been an offseason unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

He’s got the most-monitored toe in the NFL, for one. He’s recovering from surgery to repair turf toe. The procedure had him sporting a walking boot for weeks, but Mahomes was finally spotted early this month at the Masters boot-free.

“I think I’m ahead of schedule, myself,” he said Monday. “Obviously we’re trying to be cautious and not push me to soon, but I’m doing what I can. I’ve gotten out of the boot, finally, took forever.”

He’s also become a new dad after he and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed daughter Sterling Syke in February. Like all new parents, raising his now 2-month-old has come with some sacrifices, he said.

“Golf time has cut down, so has video games,” he said. “Becoming a dad I’ve had to learn a lot there, probably more than I’ve learned in my entire life till now.”