Chiefs, Mahomes nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LONDON — The Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes are nominated for 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The international award recognizes the “greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs” through six categories:

World Team of the Year

Sport for Good Award

World Breakthrough of the Year

World Comeback of the Year

World Sportswoman of the Year

World Sportsman of the Year

Mahomes is nominated for the World Breakthrough of the Year Award for leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years in 2020. Other nominees for that award are Spanish soccer player Ansu Fati, Spanish motor cyclist Joan Mir, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar and tennis players Iga Swiatek from Poland and Dominic Thiem of Austria.

As a team, the Chiefs are nominated for the World Team of the Year Award for winning Super Bowl LIV, their first in 50 years. They stand alongside Argentina’s men’s rugby team, German soccer team Bayern Munich, English soccer team Liverpool, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is nominated for the Comeback of the Year Award after coming back to play in the NFL following a gruesome leg injury.

The award ceremony will be held in early May and will be a virtual event.