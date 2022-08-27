KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Chiefs have concluded their preseason and have already made five roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

They released tackle Roderick Johnson and waived quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose

Johnson was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 as fifth-round selection. He also spent three seasons with the Houston Texans where he made three starts. He signed to the Chiefs practice squad in January.

Crum is a rookie from Kent State University where he played all four seasons. He was a first team All-MAC selection in his senior year. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April.

Fleet-Davis attended Maryland University where he averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his senior season to go along with 721 yards and eight touchdowns. He also signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Parker signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He also was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2021 before being elevated to their active roster. He signed with the Chiefs in June.

Rose comes from Iowa State University where he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was a USA-Today First-team All-American. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in May.

The Chiefs are the first team to make cuts. The roster is now down to 75 players and must be cut to 53 by Tuesday, August 30.