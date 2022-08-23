KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a little bit closer to their 53-man roster. The team had to cut their roster down to 80 on Tuesday, and waived the following players:

OT David Steinmetz

CB Brandon Dandridge

DB Nasir Greer

Additionally, the team made a couple of injury designations. Offensive tackle Lucas Niang will begin the roster on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and can’t return for the first four weeks.

Running back Derrick Gore suffered a fractured thumb in the last preseason game against the Washington Commanders and was placed on injured reserve.

The moves combine to put the Chiefs roster where it needs to be before the final preseason game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Final roster cuts are on Tuesday, August 30 by 3 p.m. CT.