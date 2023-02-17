KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has plans to make a positive impact on the city.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling announced the creation of the Humble Beginnings Foundation. The organization will work to help economically disadvantaged areas in the greater Kansas City area.

“Growing up on the south side of St. Petersburg, Florida, I saw children in economically disadvantaged areas and a large population of homeless individuals. Personally, I was fortunate enough to have a tremendous family who sacrificed everything to provide for me. My family instilled in me the importance of volunteering and giving back to my community. Kansas City has welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to continue making an impact here on and off the field and showing the fans who I really am,” Valdes-Scantling said.

The foundation’s inaugural event will be the “Marquez Valdes-Scantling Charity Softball Game” on Friday, June 9. at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan.

The charity game will feature a Homerun Derby and a seven inning softball game. Teams will be made up of Chiefs offense vs. defense players.

Tickets start at $25 for the softball game and are now on sale.