KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a crucial bye week before the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis), Kadarius Toney (sprained ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (swollen knee) won’t practice Thursday, along with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion protocol).

Reid said the likelihood of Hardman playing in the Super Bowl is doubtful.

“It’ll be tough for him. I doubt he’ll make the Super Bowl,” Reid said.

The AFC Championship game was Hardman’s first game since returning from injured reserve. He went on the IR list in November.

He caught two passes and had two rushes for 17 total yards in the AFC title game.