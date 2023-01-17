KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ quickest threats is still working his way back from injury.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman missed practice on Tuesday as he continues to rehab a pelvis injury.

“He’s been pushing it hard, and it’s not responding the way that he wants it or we want it to. So we’ll back off on that,” head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

“It’s not that we’ve taken steps back. It’s just that it’s not getting where it needs to be.”

“My feeling is if we back off on it and let it rest a little bit and do his rehab, he has a chance to get better.”

Meanwhile, a few notable injured players were back at practice: defensive end Frank Clark, receiver Skyy Moore, tight end Jody Fortson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Clark injured his groin in the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore injured his hand against the Denver Broncos and did not play against the Raiders.

Fortson (elbow) and Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) are both on injured reserve, but Reid said the 21-day window for them to return has opened.