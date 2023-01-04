KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs get back one of their fastest offensive weapons.

Wednesday was the final day for the Chiefs to activate Mecole Hardman and put him back on the active roster for the final game of the regular season and for Kansas City’s playoff run.

Offensive tackle Geron Christian was waived to make the roster spot for him.

Hardman has been on injured reserve since Nov. 17 with an abdominal injury. Head coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback with a groin injury that prevented him from returning earlier.

Hardman was enjoying a feature role in the offense before his injury. This season, he has 25 catches, 297 yards, and six total touchdowns in eight games.