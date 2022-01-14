Chiefs milestones that could be broken during Super Wild Card Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this year, there are a lot of things on the line: a Divisional Round playoff berth, another home playoff game and several accomplishments that could be broken during the game or with a win on Sunday.

The Chiefs aim to reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.

The Chiefs also aim to win their fifth-consecutive home playoff game, extending a franchise record and tying for the 13th-longest home playoff winning streak in NFL history.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 or fewer points in five-straight home games. They aim to allow 10 or fewer points at home for the sixth-consecutive game, which would tie for the second-longest streak in the NFL since 1950 (playoffs included).

The only team during that span with a longer streak of no more than 10 points allowed at home is the 1985 Chicago Bears, who did it in nine straight games from Sept. 15, 1985, to Jan. 12, 1986.

Head Coach Andy Reid aims to extend a franchise record by earning his eighth postseason victory as head coach of the Chiefs. Reid looks to become the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

Reid is also aiming for his 18th-career playoff win, which would pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs for the fourth-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history. Reid’s 17 career playoff victories rank second among active NFL head coaches, trailing only Bill Belichick (31).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2,324) needs 349 passing yards to pass Joe Flacco (2,672) for the second-most postseason passing yards in a player’s first five seasons in NFL history. Mahomes needs 454 passing yards to pass Russell Wilson (2,777) for the most postseason yards in a player’s first five seasons.

With 17 career passing touchdowns in the playoffs, Mahomes trails only Joe Flacco (19) and Russell Wilson (20) for the most postseason touchdown passes in a player’s first five seasons in NFL history.

He needs three touchdown passes to pass Flacco, and four to pass Wilson. Mahomes (191) needs 17 completions to pass Joe Flacco (207) and Russell Wilson (207) for the most postseason completions by a quarterback in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Mahomes will play in his ninth-career postseason game on Sunday, which would tie for the fifth-most by a quarterback in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Tight end Travis Kelce hopes to extend his franchise postseason records of 83 receptions, 992 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Kelce (12 games) ranks second in all three categories for the most by a tight end in NFL postseason history, trailing only Rob Gronkowski (89 receptions for 1,273 yards and 14 TDs in 19 games) in each category.

Kelce aims for his fourth-career postseason game with at least 10 catches and seventh-career postseason game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s three postseason games with 10+ catches and six postseason games with 100+ receiving yards are both NFL records for a tight end.

Kelce is also hoping for his fourth-consecutive postseason game with at least 100 receiving yards, which would tie for the longest postseason streak with 100+ receiving yards in NFL history. Wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald (Jan. 3, 2009 – Feb. 1, 2009) and Antonio Brown (Jan. 3, 2015 – Jan. 15, 2017) are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

Kicker Harrison Butker aims to extend his franchise record of 65 career postseason points scored.

Defensive end Frank Clark aims to extend his franchise record of 8.0 postseason sacks. Clark has 11.0 career postseason sacks, which is tied for fifth-most all-time since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Clark needs 1.0 sack to tie Reggie White (12.0) for the fourth-most postseason sacks in NFL history.