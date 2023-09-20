KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have to prepare to be without some players ahead of Sunday’s game.

Five injured players were missing from the Chiefs’ first practice ahead of a showdown with the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

WR Richie James (MCL injury)

RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring contusion, seen at practice without pads)

WR Kadarius Toney (sprained toe)

LB Willie Gay (quad contusion, seen at practice without pads)

LB Nick Bolton (sprained ankle)

Head coach Andy Reid said “Most of these guys are day-to-day” and James may possibly be out a little longer.

The biggest concern may be Bolton who gives the defense the plays on the field and leads the team in tackles as a middle linebacker. If he can play, Drue Tranquill will take that place since he has practiced with the green dot (the lone defender who gets plays from the defensive coordinator on the field through a headset in the helmet).

While Gay only has five tackles in two games, he and Bolton have played the most at linebacker for the defense.

Pacheco and Gay did rehab work off to the side at practice which is a good sign for them.

While Toney may be day-to-day, it is another lower-body injury that has sidelined him. While he may be healthy enough to play on Sunday, suffering a sprained toe after recovering from knee surgery in the offseason isn’t a good sign.

And with the Chiefs’ offense struggling, they will need all of their best players to contribute and explode into the high-scoring offense that fans and the league are used to.