KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offense is starting the week off on a rough start.

Starting wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and Mecole Hardman (illness to his abdomen) were all missing from practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Chris Lammons is also in concussion protocol.

Head coach Andy Reid said he’ll take Smith-Schuster’s injury day by day. Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes also said they feel good about receiver depth in the midst of the injuries.

“We’ve seen over the year that these guys can make plays in big moments,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully we can get some guys back later in the week and if not, we’ll be ready to go with whoever’s out there.”

Mahomes is referring to the “guys” as receivers Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and rookie Skyy Moore.

Watson has two touchdowns on seven catches this year while Toney scored his first touchdown as a Chief this past week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs believe they are in good hands if none of their top receivers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

