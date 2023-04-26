KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is only one night until the NFL Draft and one night before all mock drafts become obsolete.

The Kansas City Chiefs hold 10 picks and have the pleasure of being the 31st and last pick of the first round thanks to their Super Bowl LVII win in February.

Wide receiver, defensive lineman and offensive tackle are the main areas that the team will look to improve in a season that will surely see all opposing teams gunning for their number.

Here is who a few analysts predict their first round pick to be.