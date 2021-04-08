Chiefs name MOCSA as next beneficiary of charity game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: A B-2 stealth bomber performs a flyover prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault has been named as the Chiefs Charity Game beneficiary.

National research studies show that violence prevention efforts are exceeding expectations and the club’s pledge to aid in MOCSA’s efforts reinforces the impact that this effective programming is having in our region by fostering knowledge, attitudes and behaviors that help prevent sexual violence. Press Release – Kansas City Chiefs

MOCSA has been the only rape crisis center in the metro area since 1975 and have served victims of sexual abuse and assault since.

They use a public health model to increase awareness and prevent sexual violence. Their programs consist of age-appropriate education, outreach and other prevention initiatives.

“MOCSA helps victims of sexual assault become survivors through the support, healing and hope they provide. They also work tirelessly to administer educational programs designed to prevent, and ultimately, eradicate sexual violence,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “We are excited to provide MOCSA with additional resources to enhance the vital work they do in the Kansas City community.”

The Chiefs charity game has raised more than $14 million since 1985. Cornerstones of Care is the most recent beneficiary (2018-2020) and raised nearly $1.6 million.

“Our work to prevent sexual violence through impactful programming helps students become leaders and schools become safer and more welcoming spaces,” MOCSA President and CEO Julie Donelon said. “We are thankful for the Chiefs as they’ve continued to help us amplify our message that together we can create a community free from sexual violence.”

Today’s announcement builds on the commitment the Chiefs made in 2019 to help sustain and expand MOCSA’s prevention programs in the greater Kansas City area.

