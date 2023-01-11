KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ middle linebacker is up for a top honor.

Nick Bolton is one of six linebackers nominated for the 2022 Professional Butkus Award. Bolton is nominated with T.J. Edwards of the Philadelphia Eagles, C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets (2013 collegiate recipient), Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens (2017 collegiate recipient), Bobby Wagner of the Los Angeles Rams and Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Butkus Award is given to the top linebacker in high school, college and the NFL.

Bolton has enjoyed a record-breaking second year in the NFL.

His 180 total tackles are a new single-season high in franchise history and he has two sacks, two interceptions, and nine tackles for loss to go along with it.