KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without two defensive players when they head to New York to face the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football.

According to head coach Andy Reid, linebacker Nick Bolton (sprained ankle) and defensive back Jaylen Watson (shoulder strain) will likely be out on Sunday.

For Bolton, it would be his second straight missed game, after spraining his ankle in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has not practiced the last two weeks.

Watson was a full participant at practice on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday or Friday.

Noah Gray, who missed the previous two practices due to an illness, did practice on Friday and will play on Sunday.

The Chiefs defense will look step up once again without one of the league’s best middle linebackers and Watson, who brings solid depth to the corner position.

They’ve been one of the best units in the league this year as they look to continue that against the Jets at 7:20 p.m.