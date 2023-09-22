KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key players going into Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and receiver Richie James will be sidelined when the Chiefs face the Chicago Bears on Sunday after suffering injuries against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Bolton sustained an ankle injury and James has a knee injury. Neither practiced this week.

Linebacker Willie Gay (quad contusion), running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring contusion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (sprained toe) are listed as questionable. Gay and Pacheco practiced on Thursday and Friday while Toney practiced on Friday.

They all took the practice field with limited participation.

Bolton has proven to be one of the best linebackers in the league and the Chiefs will look to fill that void with linebackers Leo Chenal and Drue Tranquill.

If Gay is ruled out on game day, it will be a heavy dose of Chenal and Tranquill with special teamers Cam Jones and Jack Cochrane likely rotating in.

Tranquill will be the middle linebacker calling out plays and instructing his teammates where to lineup.

“We got so much experience in our room,” Tranquill said on Saturday.

“I’m just really leaning on those guys to learn the ins and outs. There’s a lot of communication, a lot more than I’m used to, it comes with the position and I’m excited.”

With James’ absence, the Chiefs will also have someone else back returning punts and kickoffs. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub mentioned multiple names that could execute the duty and even suggested the return role could be a committee effort.

“I got a lot of guys, obviously, got a lot of options,” Toub said earlier in the week. “[Kadarius] Toney, obviously, Skyy [Moore], [Justin] Watson.” Toney, Moore and Watson all have experience returning for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs kickoff against the Bears at home at 3:25 p.m., right here on FOX4.