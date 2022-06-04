KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Bieniemy has helped lead one of the most potent offenses in NFL history over the past few seasons and despite the success, he has yet to get an NFL head coaching job.

Bieniemy expressed his disappointment over not being able to lead his own team in a press conference.

“In reality, it’s tough, but I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team,” Bieniemy said.

“I don’t want any pity. This is who I am. I’m going to keep pushing, keep knocking, because when it’s all said and done with, I know who I am and I am comfortable with who I am striving to be.”

Despite not receiving a head coaching gig after numerous interviews, Bieniemy has not been deterred and will continue to pursue an opportunity.

“I’ve just got to go get it,” Bieniemy said. “I’m not seeking any comfort, I haven’t gotten it for whatever reason. It doesn’t matter. I’m going to keep knocking on that door and I’m going to keep working my ass off to make sure that happens.”

“My job this year is to make sure we take care of business that needs to be taken care of today to help us achieve the goal down the road and then it’s time for me, when presented, to just go and get the job.”

Bieniemy will be heading into his fifth season with as the Chiefs offensive coordinator as he helps pioneer a revamped Chiefs offense.

