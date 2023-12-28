KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs have performed less than stellar on offense throughout the season.

The offense had its highlights early in the season when they blew out the abysmal Chicago Bears in Week 3, in Week 7 when they posted a 21-point second quarter to beat the Los Angeles Chargers and in Week 12 when they kicked a slow start to overpower the Las Vegas Raiders in a 14 point comeback.

With a 9-6 record, the Chiefs offense has always been good enough to get them by because of their top-5 defense.

But leading the league with 39 drops and penalties per snap along with defenses being able to play soft zone coverage on an average wide receiving core has held the Chiefs to four losses in their last six games and five losses in their last eight games.

KC has averaged 19.3 points in that span.

All season, head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense have preached that they’re just ‘a tick off’ and pleads that if they just catch the ball and line up correctly and run routes correctly they will improve to their previous championship form.

Wide receiver Justin Watson is one of the most reliable receivers of the core with 419 yards and three touchdowns and he has been pretty candid this season about where the offense is.

“Just across the board as an offense is just lack of discipline,” Watson said on Monday after the Chiefs’ 20-14 loss to the Raiders. “There’s plays out there, the defense isn’t doing anything and it’s just executing the plays that are out there. Running the right routes, making the correct reads, staying onsides, not taking penalties. It sounds simple but it’s not always easy.

“If we don’t take penalties and we catch the ball and block who we’re supposed to block, we’re gonna be scoring on every drive.”

Reid and Mahomes repeatedly take the weight of the offense’s failures.

“When I stand up here and tell you that I’ve got a piece of that pie, that’s directly pointed right at me,” Reid said Wednesday, “so I have to make sure that guys can do that and make sure we’re right there.”

“You have to be critical with yourself. You have to be true to what’s on the film and what’s happening,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I think a lot of people will make excuses, and that’s why they don’t take that next step or become better because of it. You have to see the film – you look at the film.

“We made a lot of mistakes that you can’t make in this league if you want to have success. You have to learn from them and get better from them.”

With an AFC West title and playoff positioning on the line, their backs are against the wall and they have no choice but to work to get better.

Their final two games are against the 8-7 Cincinnati Bengals who are fighting for a playoff spot and the 5-10 Los Angeles Chargers, both of which are led by quarterbacks who did not start the year as their team’s top QB.

A win against the Bengals gives KC an eighth straight division title.

Watson and others on the offense hope that some extra time in the film room as a collective offense along with extra focus in practice will help them get back on track to defending their Super Bowl title.

“Just making sure everybody’s on the exact same page,” Watson said. “When we get in those calls, not having to think for yourself because we’ve all heard exactly what everybody wants, what the quarterbacks want, what the offensive coordinator wants, so we’re all gonna be on the same page.”

“This last week we weren’t on the same page in some critical moments and that hurt us,” Mahomes said. “I believe in these guys; we work our tail off and I know we say it every week but we go out there and put whatever we can on tape. Everyone is putting everything they have in this game during the week and during the game and I trust these guys are going to continue to work.”

“We have two games left to prove it. At the end of the day, we can talk about it all we want, we have two games left to show that this work we’re putting in every single week is going to pay off. I know we’re not going to be the one seed and everything like that, but we can still win the AFC West, we can get into the playoffs and once you get to the playoffs it’s open for everyone to go out there and win it.”

Mahomes and thrown for a career-high 14 interceptions this year. With the Bengals being sixth in the NFL in interceptions, eighth in turnover% and expecting key defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt’s return, the offense and the team as a whole must be on their A-game against the hungry Bengals.

“We know Cincinnati, we know them well,” Mahomes said. “They’re going to play hard, they have a great football team, a great defense and it will be a great challenge as an offense for us to go up against.”

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.