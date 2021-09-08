Chiefs offense prepared for a different Browns defense in Sunday’s home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns was memorable thanks to the heroics of quarterback Chad Henne.

But Cleveland went back and made adjustments in the offseason, picking up the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley on the defensive line and John Johnson and Troy Hill in the secondary.

But the Chiefs said they’re ready.

“They have a lot of talented players at each position,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “They have a good mix of veteran guys and young guys who have made plays in the league before. So for us, it’s about executing. If you don’t execute against a defense like this, you won’t score points.”

Tight end Travis Kelce said they’ve learned from the last time they played the Browns.

“Whether it’s the defensive coordinator learning he was able to slow us down or stop us, and maybe, new players coming in and going from there,” he said. “It’s just making sure you know your matchups.”

Of course, one of the most intriguing battles is how the rookies on the offensive line will deal with the Browns’ defensive front.

“That’ll be a fun one to watch because their interior players are real good, too, and experienced,” head coach Andy Reid said. “So yeah, it’ll be a great experience for our guys to have the opportunity to play against them, being as young as they are.”

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said they’ve been working to make the team’s revamped O-line a seamless transition.

“(They’re) my dogs, so just being as close as I can to them,” he said. “Everything becomes mutual at that point. Everybody kind of understands the things that we’re trying to get done and personally that they know. What’s his goal and the things that we want to get accomplished? So it all ends up working out once you get good communication and a good understanding of who’s around.”

The Chiefs offense could counter with a “14-personnel” — that’s four tight ends on the field during a play — and they have a name for it: “T-Rex.” Maybe Chiefs Kingdom will hear “T-Rex” deployed on the Browns on Sunday.