KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting one of their right tackles back into the lineup.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said injured tackle Lucas Niang has made some progress since returning to practice and could be inserted back into the active roster soon.

Reid said Niang may not start, but he could be back into the depth chart; he still had to talk to Niang and general manager Brett Veach about it as well.

Niang has been on the physically unable to perform list all season with a knee injury he suffered last season vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2021 third-round pick started in nine games last season.

Andrew Wylie has been starting at right tackle all season and is being backed up by Prince Tega Wanogho.

If Niang were to be called up to the active roster, he would replace one of the two.

