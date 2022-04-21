KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a standout first season in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year.

Humphrey allowed just one sack in 1,184 snaps his rookie campaign and started in every game, including the playoffs.

The former Oklahoma Sooner made a case for the league Rookie of the Year award (2 votes), but ended up in third place behind Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (42 votes) and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (5 votes).

“The Senior Bowl was a massive opportunity for me to showcase my skills against the best competition in college football. In one week in Mobile, I was able to learn so much that helped my transition from college to the NFL,” Humphrey said. “I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to have competed at the Senior Bowl. I am extremely honored to be the 2022 Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year.”

2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Class:

New England Patriots RB Kevin Faulk

Denver Broncos/Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Los Angeles Charges QB Phillip Rivers

San Francisco 49ers LB Patrick Willis