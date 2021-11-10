Chiefs OL Kyle Long off PUP list, returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Kyle Long, right, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Kyle Long has been designated to come off the physically unable to perform list and is ready to return to practice.

Good to see him back on the field after suffering an injury this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

Long, who came out of retirement to join the Chiefs in the offseason, fell onto the PUP list with a leg injury leading up to game 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs revamped their entire offensive line in the offseason, joining with Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown.

Kansas City has injuries to the right side of the offensive line and Long has experience at multiple positions along the line.

The Chiefs are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football.