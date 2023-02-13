KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has just commenced and the Kansas City Chiefs were the last team standing once again.

They also have been favored to repeat for next season according to FanDuel Sportsbook with +600 odds. The Bills are second at +850 with the Bengals and Eagles tied for the third best odds at +900.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to many considering the Chiefs have been in the last five AFC Championships and played in three of the last five Super Bowls, winning in two of them.

Now, obviously these predictions are way too early as there is a full NFL offseason and multiple rosters could look very different going into next season including multiple QBs possibly changing locations.

While the Chiefs do have some key free-agents they have to make a decision on, the bulk of their core will be returning.