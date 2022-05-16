KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Along with the rest of the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule was released on Thursday, setting the stage for their journey to the playoffs.

According to DraftKings, the Chiefs open as favorites in 12 games, but are underdogs in two road games and one home game.

DraftKings Game Lines

Week 1 at Cardinals -3 O/U 53

Week 2 vs Chargers -3 O/U 52.5

Week 3 at Colts -2.5

Week 4 at Bucs +2.5

Week 5 vs Raiders -4.5

Week 6 vs Bills +1.5

Week 7 at 49ers -1

Week 9 vs Titans -5

Week 10 vs Jaguars -10

Week 11 at Chargers +1.5

Week 12 vs Rams -2.5

Week 13 at Bengals PK

Week 14 at Broncos PK

Week 15 at Texans -10

Week 16 vs Seahawks -10.5

Week 17 vs Broncos -4.5

Week 18 at Raiders -2

In what may be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, the Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium as 1.5-point favorites over Kansas City.

The teams met twice in 2021, once in the regular season and once in the playoffs.

In the regular season matchup, the Bills walked out of the stadium with a dominating 38-20 victory. In the AFC Divisional Round, Kansas City got the win in an intense 42-36 overtime game.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point underdogs when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl LV rematch between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

In their second meeting with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, they open at 1.5-point underdogs.

In back-to-back road games against the Cincinnati Bengals and their first meeting against the Denver Broncos, the games are listed as pick ’ems, meaning odds-makers see the game as a 50/50 shot for either team to win.

The Chiefs are favorites in four divisional games and by 2.5-points when they host Super Bowl LVI champions, the Los Angeles Rams.