Chiefs organization, players to invest in minority and black owned businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs organization led by Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu helped turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling location in efforts to help as many Jackson County residents vote as possible.

The efforts were part of a growing conversation regarding voting rights and access among minorities and black residents across the country.

This offseason, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the team is committed to continuing those kinds of efforts.

“It remains a big focus for the franchise. We were able to accomplish some things working with the players last year around voter registration and getting arrowhead turned into a polling station which was one of the important initiatives to them,” Hunt said.

This year, Hunt said they will be contributing and investing in minority and black owned businesses to help with troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we start getting the players back in the building in the coming weeks, when Patrick and Tyrann and their teammates are back in,” Hunt said. “We’ll sit down with them and really refocus on that effort. It remains something that we want to stay vigilant with throughout the season and beyond.”

Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, has made several contributions in the last few months.

The foundation helped fund the renovation of Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as made a long-term commitment to sponsor the new HBCU Legacy Bowl in Louisiana.