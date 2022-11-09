KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. gave a very personal donation to Children’s Mercy Hospital Wednesday.

Brown matched a $50,000 donation from the Emilie Rosebud Diabetes Research Foundation to fund the cost of a diabetes research project at Children’s Mercy.

He said the donation was a personal one.

“You know the effect it has on the Black community, on my family, it hits really close to home. My dad passed from ketoacidosis. My brother was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at a young age, so it’s a cause that hits close to home for me,” he said.

Brown participated in the hospital’s TrialNet study, which showed he did not have an increased risk for the disease, although he worries his child could still be at risk.

Brown will also represent Children’s Mercy and show his support for type 1 diabetes research on November 20, when he takes part in the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” program.

