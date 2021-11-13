Chiefs OT Mike Remmers placed on Injured Reserve

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Prince Tega Wanogho #7, Mike Remmers #75, Yasir Durant #79 and Darryl Williams #64 of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs OT Mike Remmers was already ruled out for Sunday night’s rivalry game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He is now going to be out for a minimum of three weeks after being placed on Injured Reserve.

The nine-year right tackle has been battling a knee injury and has missed the last two games.

He has missed four overall games and will miss a total of seven games as a result of being on IR.

His backup OT Lucas Niang suffered a rib injury against the New York Giants last week and will miss the Raiders game as well.

OT Andrew Wylie stepped in for Niang and is expected to start at the right tackle spot.