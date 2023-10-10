KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have had the Denver Broncos’ number for almost a decade.

In 2015, USA won the Women’s World Cup, Misty Copeland became the first Black principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre’s 75-year history and it was the last time the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Jamaal Charles fumble that resulted in a 31-24 Broncos win with 27 seconds left is the last taste of victory that the Broncos organization and its fans have over the Chiefs who have gone on to win two Super Bowls since that time.

Since then, the Chiefs have won 15 straight games against the Broncos.

For the Chiefs, the streak is the last thing on their minds.

“I don’t talk about it,” head coach Andy Reid said. “Doesn’t matter right now. That doesn’t count for Thursday, right?”

Linebacker Willie Gay recalled the last time these teams met, the Chiefs stormed to a 27-0 lead and the Broncos were within a touchdown of coming back in a game they ultimately lost 34-28.

“It’s the NFL, anything can happen,” he said. “If you sleep, they’ll jump on you fast.”

“We just block all that extra stuff out,” running back Jerick McKinnon said about the streak. “It’s the first division game. Those are obviously the most important ones.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Reid acknowledged the fact that the Broncos have turned over staff several times throughout the streak which is a major factor. Denver has had five head coaches since 2015.

“They’ve had some change there so this is a whole new crew,” he said. “Most of them have been close games so you just kind of throw the record aside and go play. That’s kind of the way the AFC West is, we all battle each other.”

The Chiefs will battle the Broncos twice in three weeks when they face them in Week 8 in Denver.

Who do the Chiefs play in between those games? Another AFC West rival: the Los Angeles Chargers who have only beaten them twice since 2020.

The Chiefs first play its final AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders in November in Week 12.