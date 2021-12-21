Chiefs, Packers share best odds to win Super Bowl LVI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the AFC standings after a seven-game win streak has made their 3-4 start seem like a distant memory.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers are the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff spot by winning their division.
According to Bovada, the Chiefs and the Packers have +450 odds to win the big game and share the lead.
|Teams
|Odds
|Green Bay Packers
|+450
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+450
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+600
|Los Angeles Rams
|+950
|New England Patriots
|+1000
They are trailed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots who round out the top-5.
After a divisional victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs now have some breathing room for the lead in the division.
Kansas City has three games left in the regular season; one at home and two on the road.
- vs Pittsburgh Steelers – December 26
- at Cincinnati Bengals – June 2
- at Denver Broncos – January 9
The Chiefs are looking to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.