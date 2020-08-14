Chiefs partner with Tappit to bring cashless payment system to Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Chiefs’ season approaching and the pandemic continuing, the team is unveiling a new system at Arrowhead Stadium: cashless payments.

The plan right now is that fans will still be able to attend games, but the Chiefs are hoping to cut down on germs in as many ways as they can.

It’s one of the reasons they’ve partnered with Tappit, a global payment and data platform, as part of a long-term deal.

Chiefs fans are already required to have their tickets on the team’s mobile app. Now the Chiefs will also integrate Tappit technology into the team’s app for cashless payments.

The payment option will be accepted all around Arrowhead Stadium, from the concession stands to merchandise shops.

Fans will be able to link any payment method (bank or credit card, Google or Apple Pay, etc.) to the app and pay from their cellphone. The Chiefs say those using the app will also receive personalized vouchers, incentives and loyalty points.

“As we prepare to bring football back to Chiefs Kingdom, we are committed to the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” said Tyler Epp, executive vice president of business operations for the Chiefs. “With cashless payments powered by Tappit, we’re one step closer to having fans back in Arrowhead Stadium safely, while minimizing person-to-person contact.”

It’s not yet clear if Arrowhead will be completely cashless or if they’ll still accept cash this season. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field were among the first to go cashless in 2019, and many others have followed since.

Tappit has plenty of international clients like soccer team Manchester City, Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix and more, but this will be its first major U.S. contract.