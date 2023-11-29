KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will embark on a quest to one of the rare stadiums he hasn’t played in yet: Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs and Mahomes have faced the Green Bay Packers 20 times in the preseason. Last season the Packers came to Arrowhead Stadium for an exhibition match.

The last time the Chiefs played at Lambeau Field was in 2015 with a completely different team.

The Chiefs have faced the Packers twice since then, both in KC, first in 2019 (without Mahomes who was injured) and in 2021 with Mahomes, which ended with a Chiefs win.

The team is obviously hoping for the same this Sunday.

“I’m extremely excited for it,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I’ve watched it my whole entire life. I know it’s gonna be a hostile environment and the fans are gonna be loud. It’s gonna be a lot like Arrowhead is to other teams like you’re saying, but I’m excited.

“If you love football, you love Lambeau Field, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to play there.”

Head coach Andy Reid agreed.

“It’s a lot like Kansas City that way. They’re passionate about football,” Reid said. “It is a neat environment. We look forward to that challenge of going up there and playing, I know our guys do.

Reid’s history with the Packers goes back pretty far. His first NFL job came from Packers head coach Mike Holmgren in Green Bay in 1992 as the team’s assistant offensive line & tight ends coach.

“I mean this is corny, but he (Holmgren) said, ‘I’m going to promise you I’m going to hire you someday.’ He did. He was good on his promise,” Reid said.

“I had a great time there. We won a world championship. So my experience was top-notch.”

The Super Bowl came with the 1996 Packers in Super Bowl 31 when they defeated the New England Patriots for Reid’s first SB win, but as an assistant.

Reid was promoted to QB coach and assistant HC after that season for two seasons before he took his first head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reid and Holmgren share some similarities: the trademark mustache, calm demeanor and innovative offensive minds.

One thing they also share is being able to relate to any player on their team. Reid credits some of this to being around coaches like Holmgren who were the same way.

“I thought [Holmgren] managed the players well, and he had a good feel for – he was a good people guy – good feel for that,” Reid said.

“I also had a chance to play for (former BYU Head Coach) LaVell Edwards, and he was a phenomenal guy with the players. That was one of his great strengths, so I had those couple examples there. I mentioned I was lucky to have good high school coaches, junior college, college and all the way up through, I was very fortunate – they’re good people.”

Reid’s squads are 1-3 at the historic stadium, and the Chiefs hope to improve that record when they face the Packers on Sunday Night Football.