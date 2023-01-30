KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the team’s third Super Bowl in four years, something that seemed questionable heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans worried that Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle would be an issue and prevent him from scrambling from the Cincinnati defense.

Concerned then turned to Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce who suffered a back issue during practice Friday.

As everyone knows, both Chiefs stars did play. What fans may not know is they were able to run onto the field thanks to the work of three members of the Chiefs training staff.

“Thanks for the support and if you loved the way Patrick played then love this person, Julie Frymeyer. She designed and executed the rehab,” Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs, tweeted.

Mahomes also tweeted Frymeyer’s praises following the AFC Championship win and celebration.

Julie WAS the reason i was the guy i was on the field today! It takes everyone but she lead the charge all week!!! Now let’s get Super Bowl ready!! https://t.co/glPKlL9Qz3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 30, 2023

Frymeyer started her career at Princeton University before being hired as a physical therapist and trainer with the Chiefs.

“It’s definitely been a surreal experience,” Frymeyer said during an interview with NFL Total Access following Super Bowl LIV in Miami. “It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s been very, very rewarding.”

Since then she’s helped the Chiefs play in two Super Bowls, with the third coming in two weeks.

“Being a part of this organization has been amazing, top to bottom. We have a great front office and then all the way down to our players. Just phenomenal players to work with,” Frymeyer said in the NFL Total Access interview.

According to a tweet, following Sunday’s AFC Championship game, Burkholder agrees with Frymeyer.

Burkholder also praised trainer David Glover and chiropractor TJ Hacker for their work with with Kelce Saturday and Sunday. He said their dedication made sure the tight end would be able to suit up and be a difference maker in the game.

“If you loved the way Kelce played then love this guy, David Glover. He spent the last 48 hours with Trav. And big shout out to TJ Hackler our Chiropractor who worked on him Sat/Sun,” Burkholder said in the tweet.

With Mahomes and Kelce still nursing injuries, and Willie Gay Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman suffering new injuries in the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs training staff will have a lot of work ahead before the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.