PHOENIX, Ariz. — Many football fans know about the on-the-field and off-the-field connection between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Their connection has spanned more than five years and has extended to the entire Kelce family as well.

“Me and Travis are like brothers, and I feel like his family is like one of my second families,” Mahomes said Tuesday at Super Bowl LVII media availability.

“After every game, it’s either he’s at my house or I’m at his house, and we bring both friend groups together.”

“I remember my wedding and like the bachelor party and then my wedding day,” Mahomes continued.

“To see Travis with my friends, you would have thought they grew up together. It goes both ways. I mean we’ve kind of joined each other’s friend groups and kind of become brothers throughout just our relationship on the football field.”

The duo has combined for many yards and touchdowns on the field, and their connection has resulted in individual success and team success throughout their time together.

But their personal relationship will most likely by the highlight of their lives.