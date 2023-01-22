KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Jaguars in the AFC divisional round.

Mahomes suffered the injury when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him as he attempted to avoid pressure late in the first quarter. He limped to the sidelines and briefly returned to the field with the Chiefs on offense.

Broadcast cameras showed Mahomes talking with head coach Andy Reid and the head trainer on the sidelines frustrated and slamming his coat down to the ground before heading to the tunnel.

In the second quarter, backup quarterback Chad Henne led the Chiefs to a 98-yard drive for a touchdown finding tight end Travis Kelce in the endzone.

Mahomes returned to the game after halftime and lead the Chiefs’ to victory with a critical touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.