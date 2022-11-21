KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most football enthusiasts will probably say people can never go wrong betting on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sports betting sites relay that same sentiment.

Going into Week 12, the former MVP is leading the race for 2022 MVP on just about every betting platform after a sensational first 10 games of the season.

Here are some betting odds from a few sportsbooks:

Mahomes is leading the likes of young quarterbacks that are having stellar seasons as well such as Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagavailoa, Philadpelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

The Super Bowl champion is leading the league in passing touchdowns and yards at a record pace. A big reason for that is starting to get some MVP love as well.

Tight end Travis Kelce is leading the league in receiving touchdowns and has set multiple milestones this season.

After helping lead the Chiefs to a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Kelce has some low betting odds but could be a sneaky pick to win the MVP race.

With a decently light bottom half of the schedule, Mahomes has a golden opportunity to lock up the award with a continuation of his current game and Kelce can increase his odds week by week as well.

