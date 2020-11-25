Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leads all players in early Pro Bowl voting; Travis Kelce in top 5

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a second quarter rushing touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes leads the way on the football field and in early 2021 Pro Bowl voting, according to numbers released by the NFL on Wednesday.

The KC quarterback leads all players in the league in early fan voting with 143,355 votes. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ranks second overall with 139,839 votes, and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook comes in at third with 131,875.

But Mahomes isn’t the only Chiefs player making his mark on Pro Bowl voting.

Tight end Travis Kelce ranks fourth overall with 127,868 votes ahead of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who has 127,039.

Chiefs tackle Chris Jones and safety Tyrann Mathieu also lead their positions in votes with 54,987 and 70,941, respectively.

The NFL and EA SPORTS announced last week that they will transform the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl by going virtual in Madden NFL 21.

It will consist of a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL legends, current players and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21. These virtual games will be available for fans to watch on several platforms.

Fans can continue voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl through Dec. 17 here.

Click the links below to vote for your favorite Chiefs players:

Starting Dec. 1, fans can also vote on Twitter by tweeting #ProBowlVote along with the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name.

Ultimately, Pro Bowl rosters will be determined based on votes from fans, players and coaches. NFL players and coaches will vote in mid-December, and the rosters will be announced in late December.