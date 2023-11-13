KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might not be playing in Week 10, but you can still find him on one broadcast of Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs star will join brothers Peyton and Eli Manning for this week’s edition of “ManningCast” during the Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills game.

The Manning brothers provide analysis and commentary of the game while hosting new guests each week.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and “Good Morning Football” host Kyle Brandt are also set to appear on Monday’s “ManningCast” as guests.

This week’s edition of “ManningCast” is set to air on ESPN2 starting at about 7 p.m. CT.

While this might be Mahomes’ first appearance on the show, he’s not the first Chiefs player to join the Manning brothers.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on ManningCast’s debut episode in September 2021 and appeared again in October 2022 with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs went back to practice Monday after their weekend off. They’re now prepping for next week’s Monday Night Football where they take on the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.

Fans can also catch another edition of “ManningCast” next week during the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football matchup. Guests for that show will be announced Nov. 20.